Kennedy Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews arrived at the scene of a fire in Kennedy Township on Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours along Castleview Drive and crews were focusing on the roof area of the building.

Crews at the scene tell KDKA that everyone was able to safely escape the fire and no injuries were reported.

