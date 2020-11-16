By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews arrived at the scene of a fire in Kennedy Township on Monday morning.
A neighbor shared this video with us. He says it was around 4 when the fire started. He didn’t want to be identified. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fmry0u0Rla
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 16, 2020
The fire broke out in the early morning hours along Castleview Drive and crews were focusing on the roof area of the building.
We are at the scene of a fire in Kennedy Township. Crews on the scene say everyone was able to get out and no one was injured. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gNyVAiDXzd
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 16, 2020
Crews at the scene tell KDKA that everyone was able to safely escape the fire and no injuries were reported.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
