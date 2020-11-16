HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Andre James Sanders’ criminal history is littered with serious felony charges, including robbery and aggravated assaults.

“He’s someone that we’ve unfortunately had to deal with in the past,” says trooper Stephen Limani.

Monday night the 41-year-old Greensburg man is back behind bars after he allegedly attacked and robbed his ex-wife inside the woman’s Stone Villa Court home in Hempfield Township.

“He knows she gets paid bi-weekly and that she had her paycheck on her,” says Limani, and “she refused to give him any of the money.”

That’s when investigators say Sanders began a violent assault.

“When he tackled her to the ground, he struck her in the back of the head,” says Limani.

Police say he’d taken her cell phone on top of taking her money.

Troopers say the terrified and battered victim ran from her home to a gas station for help. Sanders also took off, troopers eventually finding him nearby. He wanted no part of being arrested again.

“He fought them the entire time,” says Limani.

Limani adds, “Once they were trying to put him into the patrol vehicle, he started to kick at troopers, actually kicked one of our troopers in the face.”

Eventually detained, Sanders headed to the Westmoreland County Jail.

Monday he’s held on $50,000 bond, facing new robbery and assault charges. The victim and the trooper injured during Sanders’ arrest are going to be ok.