Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Fire departments from three counties responded to a massive barn fire that killed several animals in Lawrence County.
The blaze broke out on Game Farm Road near Harlansburg around 8 a.m.
Crews were able to get all the horses and sheep out of the barn; but sadly, all of the chickens and rabbits inside died.
Some of the animals in the barn were cared for by local students working on 4-H projects.
No injuries were reported to people.
Firefighters from Butler, Mercer and Lawrence counties rushed to the scene. They had to shuttle water from fill sites back to the barn.
The barn is considered a total loss.
You must log in to post a comment.