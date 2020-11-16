BROOKLINE (KDKA) — Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

A ghost bike sits to remember 22-year-old Austin Fike.

He was hit and killed by a drunk driver in October of 2019 and left behind a son and a fiancé.

“He was just absolutely amazing,” Fike’s older sister Haley said.

His family and loved ones stood in the Sunday morning drizzle at the intersection where he was killed. They wore hoodies with his picture and embraced in each other’s love.

More than a year has passed, but the pain is still fresh.

“It’s hard for me to be here. I’ve avoided it for the most part, but I know is important to be here for my family,” Fike’s cousin Keirsten Beining said.

Bike and pedestrian advocates are calling upon city leaders to create safer infrastructure so tragedies like never happens again.

In a partnership with South Hills Safe Streets, the family sent a letter to Councilman Anthony Coghill and the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. It asks for features like “bump-outs” to slow traffic.

“It’s hard. Just trying to do what we can to his name alive and make things safe,” Haley said.

A bike ride with dozens of riders was planned in his memory. Due to the pandemic, it became a virtual event.

Fike’s loved ones couldn’t believe the amount of support they have received from total strangers.

“I never thought Austin would impact this many people, but he truly has,” Haley said.

It’s that love from others that served as a beacon of light on a gray and dreary day.

In October, Thomas Morton pled guilty to several charges including homicide by vehicle and two counts of DUI in connection to Fike’s death. He will be sentenced in January.