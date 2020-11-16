CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Announces 500 More Cases, 1 Additional Death
Call the Munhall Police Department at 412-464-7301 with any information.
MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — Munhall police are looking for a missing 34-year-old woman.

Tracey Lekovitch was last seen Oct. 20 at her house in Munhall, police say. Lekovitch’s mom told police her daughter told her she was going to a Walmart with another woman.

Lekovitch is 5-foot-1 with tattoos of her two kids’ names on her shoulders and the “serenity prayer” on her back.

