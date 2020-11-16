By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With almost 700 students and staff actively quarantining, Allegheny County’s second largest district is moving to remote learning for the rest of the month.
North Allegheny School District’s website says it’s moving to online-only learning for all students on Nov. 19 through Nov. 30.
According to the district’s coronavirus tracker last updated on Monday, there have been a total of 44 cases, and there are nine active cases. There are 699 students and staff members in active quarantine.
An email from the district says the spike in both students and employees needing to quarantine comes from outside cases, and not from the virus spreading within the district.
The district says it’s continuing to monitor positive cases and K-12 will return to hybrid in-person learning on Dec. 1.
