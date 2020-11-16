By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,675 new cases of Coronavirus and 51 additional deaths.

On Saturday, the Health Department had reported a new record of 5,551 new daily cases.

Today, the Health Department reports 4,476 new cases, in addition to the 5,199 new cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 269,613 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

According to the Health Department, the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6-12 stood at 9.6%.

The health department is reminding Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the department says.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,325.

There are 2,573,621 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 11/16/20 at 12:00 am):

• 9,675 additional positive cases of COVID-19 (11/15 & 11/16)

• 269,613 total cases statewide

• 9,325 deaths statewide

• 2,573,621 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 16, 2020

The state Health Department numbers show there are 29,774 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,141 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 35,915 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,070 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,527 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: