NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirate Barry Bonds, along with Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens are the leading candidates returning to baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot in a year without any favorites among the new names.
Schilling was third behind Derek Jeter and Larry Walker with 278 of 397 votes last year, finishing at 70% and 20 votes shy in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Clemens had 242 votes for 61% and Bonds 241 for 60.7%.
Among the newcomers on the ballot are two other former Pirates, Aramis Ramírez and fan favorite A.J. Burnett.
Burnett joins fellow pitchers Barry Zito, Tim Hudson, Mark Buehrle, and outfielder Torii Hunter as the top newcomers on the ballot.
To check out the full 2021 Hall of Fame Ballot, visit this link.
