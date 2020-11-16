CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
Police say she disappeared after last being seen in Northview Heights at 2 p.m. Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing girl.

Police say 13-year-old Sania Howard was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in Northview Heights. She was wearing blue jeans and a jean jacket with white on the sides, police say.

She’s described as 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds. She has a nose piercing, brown eyes and brown hair pulled back in a braid.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

