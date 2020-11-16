PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing girl.
Police say 13-year-old Sania Howard was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in Northview Heights. She was wearing blue jeans and a jean jacket with white on the sides, police say.
SVU detectives seek the public’s assistance in locating Sania Howard. She is 13yrs old with braids, and was last seen 11/15/20 in Northview Heights wearing a jean jacket with white sides. If you know of her whereabouts, call detectives at 412-323-7141. https://t.co/GjwwAqodxa pic.twitter.com/Mevt3xtHnM
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 16, 2020
She’s described as 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds. She has a nose piercing, brown eyes and brown hair pulled back in a braid.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
