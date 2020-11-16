PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the wake of yesterday’s storms, we will see sunshine breaking out this afternoon.

Wind speeds will be around 10 to 15mph coming in out of the west.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 40’s.

I think Pittsburgh will see a high temperature of around 48 degrees.

Overnight tonight, a trough settles in from the northwest, as it rolls in we will see some scattered rain showers changing over to snow showers after around 3:00 a.m.

Snow south of I-80 likely won’t have much of an impact on the morning commute, but for places north of I-80 and in elevated areas (especially westward facing) will have to deal with accumulating snow.

The Laurels may actually see a Winter Weather Advisory issue due to anticipated snow amounts.

Data shows 2 to 4 inches of snow possible on the west side of the hills and mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days of the week with highs potentially failing to hit 40 degrees both days.

The rest of the week will return to more comfortable weather with highs near 60.

