By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is requesting that some Plum Borough School District students stay home on Tuesday after attending a weekend dance.

In a letter, the district says at least one Plum Senior High School student tested positive for coronavirus after attending the “Class of 2020 Senior Parent Committee’s Homecoming Dance” hosted by parents on Saturday at Five Pines Barn. All students who were at the dance are asked to stay home from school on Tuesday, the letter says.

The district said it hopes to have more guidance from health officials on Tuesday, but it believes students who attended the event will need to quarantine for 14 days.

“We were made aware that masks were not required at all times during the parent sponsored event,” the letter said.

School nurses are now contacting more than 150 families of students who attended, as well as students at the dance who attend other schools, including from Ohio.

The district is asking event sponsors for a list of attendees.