By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Another school district is moving to online-only learning.

In a letter sent to families, the South Butler School District superintendent says all four schools are going to learn remotely from Nov. 16-25.

“Please know that every attempt was made to keep schooling moving forward using an in-person format; however, concerns for students and staff members, along with staffing issues related to quarantining have made instruction and supervision of students a significant challenge,” the letter reads.

The superintendent says a Kindergarten student tested positive, several teachers are waiting for results and two student cases involve families with children in multiple buildings. Anyone who was a “close contact” will be notified.

The superintendent says the district will assess the situation closer to the end of November to see if it’s safe to do in-person instruction at the elementary level and the hybrid plan at the secondary level on Dec. 1.