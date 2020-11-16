By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – During coronavirus compliance checks, state police issued five notices of violation and seven warnings to Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments.

Liquor control enforcement officers visited 228 licensed establishments across the state Friday through Sunday to make sure coronavirus orders are being followed. They issued 21 notices of violation and 34 warnings.

The Pittsburgh state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued five notices of violation and seven warnings between Nov. 13-15 after visiting 61 licensed businesses.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

RELATED STORIES:

The unannounced compliance checks make sure all customers are wearing masks when entering, exiting or moving through the restaurant or bar and that employees wear masks at all times.

They’re also checking to make sure there are 6 feet or physical barriers between customers at tables or booths as well as ensuring maximum capacity limits are posted and enforced.

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found.

State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.