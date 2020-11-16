Comments
Kids of all ages will just love these Stem in a Bag kits! There are activities ranging from crafting Alka Seltzer Rockets, Marble Run Challenges to creating a Recycled Bird Feeder.
Click on a link to open a printable activity to work on at home:
Fraction Flip Final – STEM in a Bag
Marble Run Challenge – STEM in a Bag FINAL
Make 100 – STEM in a Bag – FINAL
Dermer Sled Kite – STEM in a Bag (2)
Cryptography (STEM Expo version)- STEM in a Bag
Coding with Cards – STEM in a Bag
Bridge Challenge – STEM in a Bag FINAL
Agriculture in Action Seed ID – STEM in a Bag
Tallest Tower Challenge – STEM in a Bag FINAL
Recycled Bird Feeder – STEM in a Bag
