PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — President Trump’s legal team has abandoned parts of its lawsuit filed here in Pennsylvania over the election results.

The President’s campaign dropped the claim of hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots being illegally processed without their team watching.

The lawsuit still aims to block Pennsylvania from certifying its votes for president-elect Joe Biden.

The campaign’s slimmed-down lawsuit, filed in federal court on Sunday, maintains its claim that Democratic voters were treated more favorably than Republican voters in fixing mail-in ballots that were going to be disqualified for a technicality.

RELATED STORIES:

The lawsuit claims Democrat-heavy counties violated the law by identifying those ballots, and alleges Republican-heavy counties followed the law properly.

The Associated Press says a lawyer for the Democratic National Committee isn’t sure how many voters were able to fix their ballot, but believes it’s minimal and below the margin of almost 70,000 votes that president-elect Biden leads President Trump by.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar asked the judge to dismiss the case.

The state is set to certify its election results on November 23rd.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)