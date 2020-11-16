CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The shooting happened around 7:30 on Sunday night.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police Department, Churchhill Street, Island Avenue, Local News, McKees Rocks, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff 

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded two people in McKees Rocks on Sunday night.

911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Island Avenue and Churchhill Street.

McKees Rocks Police officers arrived at the scene and found two men who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments