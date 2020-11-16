Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded two people in McKees Rocks on Sunday night.
911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Island Avenue and Churchhill Street.
McKees Rocks Police officers arrived at the scene and found two men who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
