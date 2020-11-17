By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald addressed the rising coronavirus cases in the county on Monday.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso was there when he addressed reporters. Fitzgerald said restrictions could be coming to the county, but he stressed that they would not be like the shutdown orders in March.

Allegheny County is seeing a record-high number of coronavirus cases. The health department reported 500 new coronavirus cases Monday and one additional death.

“I’m very concerned,” said Kelly Orzechowksi of Fox Chapel. “I work in a hospital. So I know the cases have just been going up.”

Fitzgerald blamed the rising cases on private gatherings and parties. He said possible restrictions may come in the future.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if maybe in our state, I would call them minor ones,” said Fitzgerald. “I don’t think you are going to see anything major, where things get totally shut down like we did back in March.”

Fitzgerald said Dr. Debra Bogen is working with Dr. Rachel Levine on contact tracing.

Health officials are encouraging mask-wearing, and you could see possible mask enforcement in public places and outdoors if social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.

“I think maybe some more encouragement about mask-wearing and maybe some limitations on social gatherings in public-type places,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said the majority of cases are not coming from small businesses like restaurants, which have been compliant. Still, Mike Sukitch is still concerned.

“I just hope as we move through this, restaurants and bars aren’t demonized the way they were previously,” said Sukitch, the owner of Mike’s Beer Bar.

He said he cannot afford any more restrictions.

“For many of us, if we have to go back to takeout and the restrictions that were at the beginning, it will be quite the challenge to be here when the spring comes,” said Sukitch.

Fitzgerald is asking the public to be vigilant, wear masks and think about only spending time with immediate family during the upcoming holidays.