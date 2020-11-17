By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 288 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday and three additional deaths.

On Sunday, the Health Department reported a single day record-high of 527 new cases.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 145 are confirmed from 808 PCR tests. There are 143 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years with a median age of 40 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from July 22 to Nov. 16. According to health officials, there were only two tests from July and two from the from the beginning of November. The rest of the positive tests are less than a week old.

There have been 1,673 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 415 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 154 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 462. Of the newly reported deaths, one patient was in their 70s, another in their 80s and the third in their 90s. The dates of death ranged from Nov. 14-15.

There have been 20,814 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for November 17, 2020. In the last 24 hours, 288 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 145 are confirmed cases from 808 new PCR tests. There are 143 probable cases. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 17, 2020

As the number of cases increases, ACHD asks residents to help control the spread:

• Pick up the phone when a case investigator calls and answer their questions;

• As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance & wear masks;

• Avoid parties and gatherings — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 17, 2020

The Allegheny County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines to help control the spread:

Pick up the phone when a Health Department case investigator calls and answer their questions;

As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance and wear masks;

Avoid parties and gatherings, even among your family and friends.

Health officials say, as of Monday’s report, 243,329 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: