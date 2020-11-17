HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (KDKA) — Antonio Brown was accused of destroying a surveillance camera and throwing his bike at a security-guard stand at the gated community in Florida where he lives.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and former Pittsburgh Steeler was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for the incident last month. The homeowners association president declined to press charges, the Miami Herald reports.

The police report says the HOA president feared Brown “may retaliate against her employees,” but the Hollywood Police Department “exceptionally cleared” the case on Nov. 5, according to the report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Sylvia Berman, the homeowners association president, told the Miami Herald that the board thought the incident was too minor to press charges. Brown also agreed to replace the broken camera.

The Buccaneers released a statement about the alleged incident, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place.”

Brown was signed by Tampa Bay last month. In July, he was suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season. The NFL announced that Brown was suspended for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown played one game with the New England Patriots last season before being released. Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.