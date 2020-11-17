PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the unsettling rise in Coronavirus cases, are we here in Western Pennsylvania about to face tighter restrictions?

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says restrictions could be coming back to the county — but says it would not be like the shutdown orders back in March and early spring.

Fitzgerald credits the rising case count to private parties and gatherings.

He and County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen are working with State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on contact tracing.

The County Executive says small businesses are not the majority of cases, as many are complying with the safety guidelines.

County leaders and health leaders are still encouraging everyone to wear a mask when in public.

“I don’t think you’re gonna see anything major, where things get totally shut down like we did back in March. Maybe some more encouragement on mask wearing and maybe some limitations on social gatherings in public type places,” Fitzgerald said.

Some small businesses like restaurants are hopeful to avoid too many restrictions.

They feel it might not be possible to survive off of takeout again.

With the holiday season coming up, Fitzgerald is asking people to only spend time with immediate family during the holidays.