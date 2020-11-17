CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine To Announce 'Targeted Efforts' To Stem Surge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shooting is under investigation in the city’s Hill District.

Pittsburgh police say it happened along Bedford Avenue.

They are not releasing many details at this time; however, investigators are asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.

Bedford Avenue has been shut down between Chauncey Drive and Watt Lane.

