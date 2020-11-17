Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shooting is under investigation in the city’s Hill District.
Pittsburgh police say it happened along Bedford Avenue.
They are not releasing many details at this time; however, investigators are asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.
Police are investigating a shooting on the 2500 block of Bedford Avenue. Please avoid the area. Bedford Avenue is closed between Chauncey Drive and Watt Lane. pic.twitter.com/Zr7wSkx69n
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 17, 2020
Bedford Avenue has been shut down between Chauncey Drive and Watt Lane.
