(CBS Local)– Jerzdays are coming back to MTV with an all new season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” The Situation, Vinny, Angelina, Ronnie, Deena, Pauly D and Jenni are all back in the mix and the gang rented out an entire hotel in Las Vegas. The cast and crew shot the season in a bubble with strict COVID-19 protocols and daily testing.

MORE FROM CBS:

Season four begins weeks after a blowup at Angelina’s wedding and Mike and the rest of the guys are focused on making sure Angelina, Jenni and Deena become friends again. Vinny, Angelina and Mike talked with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith about the new season and what this run of over a decade for the group has been like.

“First of all, we definitely needed the vacation and the world needs the vacation to escape from all of the madness we are dealing with,” said Vinny Guadagnino, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It was cool because it was the first time we took a vacation in a while. A lot of our other seasons were local around where we live. If there was any group of people that could pull off filming a show in a secluded, empty resort, it’s us. This is probably one of the most eventful ones we’ve had in a while.”

“Looking back on my wedding, I could have acted a little differently and reacted a little differently, but I chose to let my emotions take part in the wedding,” said Angelina Larangeira. “I needed that time to think about everything. When the time went by, I wanted to put my best foot forward and have a sit down with these girls. Thank God for the boys because they came in the clutch and made sure that we all got to sit down in the bubble and it was not easy for them to get all of us together.”

Before #JSFamilyVacation returns this Jerzday, here's a reminder of where things started… and where they ended. Last season was definitely one for the books. 🤐 Watch on the official Jersey Shore YouTube Channel 📺: https://t.co/fG9IGxv0Cg pic.twitter.com/X68FAXfQZX — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) November 16, 2020

“It was definitely extremely difficult. I had spent eight months in federal prison and me trying to get the girls together was actually harder than the prison time that I spent,” said Mike Sorrentino. “We were able to get them together throughout the season and I’m very excited for everyone to see it. We were able to make some very good TV despite tons of obstacles with COVID-19 and some of the recent drama from Angelina’s wedding.”

Life looked a lot different for the Jersey Shore cast in 2009 when the show first went on MTV. Vinny and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were working at a t-shirt shop down the shore, no one had heard of the Situation or phrases like Gym, Tan, Laundry. All of the cast members are extremely grateful for the opportunities this smash hit show has provided them.

“I love the fact that we were able to do this in our 20’s and then we took a couple of years off,” said Guadagnino. “Then we were given this second shot of it and I actually love who we are now. The past is hilarious and funny, but now we’re older and have real life issues that we’re going through. Back in the day it was just hearing Ronnie fight with Sammi all the time.”

“This whole reboot has been very important to me,” said Sorrentino. “It was the start of me starting to come back and be my best self. It has documented everything from my proposal, getting sober, getting married, going to prison to coming back. This series is extremely important to me.”

“I feel like we’re so relatable to everybody,” said Larangeira. “Everybody is growing up with us and we still have the same fans from back in the day. We’re very grateful to the fans that keep watching us and they like to see what happens in our lives.”

Watch “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Thursday, November 19 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on MTV and watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.