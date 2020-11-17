Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority wants to hear from you as it plans for the next quarter century.
It’s called NEXTransit.
Three public meetings will be held over the next two days to hear ideas for the next 25 years of public transit.
You can give your input:
- Tuesday, November 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m
- Wednesday, November 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The meetings will take place entirely online.
