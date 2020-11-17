Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected the Trump campaign’s claim that Philadelphia did not offer meaningful access to the vote count. In a 5-to-2 ruling, the justices found Philadelphia did not illegally restrict observers during the canvassing process.
The justices also determined the city rules were reasonable.
The Philadelphia City Commissioners will meet tonight to formally announce the results for all races from the election.
RELATED STORIES:
- Federal Court In Pa. Rejects Effort To Block Late-Arriving Ballots Postmarked By Election Day
- Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We’ve Seen Absolutely No Evidence’ Of Voter Fraud
- Erie Postal Worker Admits Making Up Pennsylvania Ballot Tampering Claims, Officials Say
- Trump Campaign Challenges Pennsylvania Votes, Democrats Say No Fraud Is Found
- Threat Of Lawsuits Looms As Pennsylvania’s Vote Count Continues
- Courts Allow Pennsylvania’s Vote Count To Continue
- Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit Attempting To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania
- Rep. Mike Kelly And Others File Lawsuit Against Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar
- Election Litigation: Can The Lawsuits Surrounding The 2020 Election Slow Down The Outcome?
- Trump Campaign Suing To Temporarily Halt Vote Count In Pennsylvania
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.