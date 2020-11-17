By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Father David Bonnar, pastor of Saint Aidan Parish in Wexford has been appointed to become the Bishop of the Diocese of Youngstown.

Father Bonnar was appointed by Pope Francis with an announcement made Tuesday morning.

“I am overwhelmed by the trust and confidence the Holy Father has placed in me in appointing me the Bishop of Youngstown. It is humbling following a long line of Pittsburgh priests that include Cardinal Maida, Cardinal Wuerl, Cardinal DiNardo, Archbishop Hebda, Bishop Bosco, Bishop Tobin, Bishop Zubik, Bishop Burns, and Bishop Bradley, who have been called to shepherd and serve the Church beyond our diocese,” said Father Bonnar in a press release.

“There is no question in my mind that Bishop-elect Bonnar is most qualified to take on his new responsibilities. For the vast majority of his 32 years as a priest, he has served in parish ministry. The faithful of Youngstown can look forward to very strong pastoral leadership on the part of their new bishop,” said Bishop David Zubik in a press release.