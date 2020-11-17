By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn State students will be going home for the rest of the semester.
After Friday, the university is switching to all virtual classes for the rest of the fall semester.
Penn State is encouraging students and staff to take a free “departure” coronavirus test before heading home to stop any possible spread.
In the spring, faculty will continue to instruct students through a combination of in-person, hybrid and online classes.
The university says on its main campus, there are 273 active student cases.
As coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continue to surge and the holidays approach, the departments of health and education issued recommendations on Tuesday for colleges to develop and implement a testing strategy to prevent outbreaks when students return to campus from the holiday break.
You must log in to post a comment.