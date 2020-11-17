By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,900 new cases of Coronavirus and 30 additional deaths.

According to the Health Department, this is the highest daily increase of cases to date.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 275,513 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6-12 stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between, Nov. 10-16 is 366,744 with 35,317 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 42,584 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Monday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,355.

There are 2,588,467 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 30,055 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,184 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 36,239 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,602 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

