By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh Steelers are teaming up with the food bank to help families in need this Thanksgiving.
Cam Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey along with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are providing turkeys and fixings to about 400 families in Pittsburgh this week.
On Tuesday, Heyward virtually greeted people at a drive-up distribution event in the Hill District. Heyward wasn’t there in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he sent a recorded message.
On Wednesday, Heyward’s teammate Pouncey will do the same for a few hundred more families at a distribution on the North Shore.
The food bank says this is Heyward’s fourth year working with them to provide holiday dinners to families in need, and Pouncey has given the community over 1,600 turkey dinners the past eight years.
