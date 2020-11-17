Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A community gathered on Tuesday night to remember New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw, who was killed in the line of duty three years ago.
Shaw was shot and killed while chasing a suspect on foot on Nov. 17, 2017. The suspect, Rahmael Holt, was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty.
Shaw’s family, friends and fellow officers gathered Tuesday at the New Kensington Police Department’s memorial stone to honor his sacrifice.
The stone and a bench with Shaw’s name on it were set up outside the New Kensington Police Department.
