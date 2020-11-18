By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 620 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday and two additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 506 are confirmed from 2,797 PCR tests. There are 114 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 month to 99 years with a median age of 40 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 26 to Nov. 17.

The Health Department says 37 positive tests are more than a week old and nearly all of those tests are from a local university. The Health Department says they have done contact tracing on those cases.

There have been 1,685 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 417 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 155 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 464. Of the two newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 80s and the other in their 90s. One is associated with a long-term care facility. The dates of those death were Nov. 5 and Nov. 9.

There have been 21,434 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for November 18, 2020. In the last 24 hours, 620 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 506 are confirmed cases from 2,797 new PCR tests. There are 114 probable cases. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 18, 2020

For a current look at hospitalization data in Allegheny County (although not specific to county residents), visit the state’s dashboard at https://t.co/aLK6jmAwd9. Select the “Hospital Preparedness” tab from the bottom of the page & then choose Allegheny County from the dropdown. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 18, 2020

In their daily report, the Health Department says:

“Because of the sharp rise in cases, it may take the Health Department longer to complete case investigations with people who have tested positive. If you have recently received a positive test and are waiting for a call from the Health Department, please stay home, isolate yourself and notify any close contacts – people with whom you were within 6 feet or less for 15 minutes or more, with or without a mask – to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.”

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 244,044 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: