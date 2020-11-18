By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen says she’s upset about the “level of disregard” for public health shown by Plum parents who held a non-sanctioned school dance already linked to coronavirus infections.

In a letter earlier this week, the Plum Borough School District said at least one high school student tested positive for coronavirus after attending the “Class of 2020 Senior Parent Committee’s Homecoming Dance” hosted by parents on Saturday at Five Pines Barn in Westmoreland County.

On Wednesday, Dr. Debra Bogen says there have been confirmed cases from the event, and many more people have been asked to quarantine.

“In some cases, the spread of the virus is the result of willful disregard for the state public health measures,” Dr. Debra Bogen said. As an example, she pointed to the non-sponsored Plum homecoming dance.

According to the district, all students and parents who attended the dance were asked to quarantine. Earlier this week, school nurses were trying to contact more than 150 families of students who attended, as well as students at the dance from other schools.

Dr. Debra Bogen says as of Wednesday morning, organizers haven’t shared the attendance list with the department or the district, making contact tracing — one of the few tools public health officials have to control the spread of the virus — “extremely difficult.”

“This level of disregard of public health of our community frankly makes me quite angry and is disheartening and truly disappointing,” Dr. Bogen said.