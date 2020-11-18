Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, continues to prep side dishes for Thanksgiving Dinner.
Corn Pudding
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray, for spraying baking dish
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar
- 1 cup whipped cream cheese
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh marjoram
- 2 shallots, chopped
- 2 – 8-ounce bags frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Whisk together the eggs in a large bowl. Add and mix together the Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, heavy cream, breadcrumbs, honey, marjoram and shallots.
Add the corn and stir into the mixture. Add the butter and mix together.
Pour the corn pudding into the baking dish, top with salt and pepper and bake until the pudding just sets, about 45 minutes.
Serve immediately.
