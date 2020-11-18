CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine Announces New 'Targeted Efforts' To Stem Virus Surge
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Santa teamed up with Mayor Bill Peduto to light the downtown Christmas tree.
Filed Under:Christmas Tree, City-County Building, Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh News, Santa Claus

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Santa Claus came to Pittsburgh a few weeks early to help light the downtown Christmas tree.

He joined with Mayor Bill Peduto to film the tree-lighting ceremony which will be broadcast online later this week.

The ceremony was filmed rather than held live due to the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent crowds from gathering.

The full ceremony will be posted to the city’s YouTube channel on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Comments