By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Santa Claus came to Pittsburgh a few weeks early to help light the downtown Christmas tree.
He joined with Mayor Bill Peduto to film the tree-lighting ceremony which will be broadcast online later this week.
The ceremony was filmed rather than held live due to the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent crowds from gathering.
The full ceremony will be posted to the city’s YouTube channel on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
