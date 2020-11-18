By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you enjoyed the downtown Pittsburgh sinkhole bus ornaments last year, there’s going to be a new one available for order this year.
Toby Atticus Fraley has rolled out a new design, the “Repaired Sinkhole” ornament, commemorating the downtown sinkhole that swallowed a bus in 2019.
Pittsburghers didn’t have a ton to celebrate in 2020…. EXCEPT the sinkhole was finally repaired in October, nearly a year after it formed and ate a bus.
Bring the excitement of a repaired hole
Back in October, the sinkhole was finally repaired and filled in, and 10th Street reopened to traffic.
The ornament sells for $38 dollars and according to Fraley, they will start shipping on December 5.
You can preorder the ornaments on Fraley’s website.
