PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you enjoyed the downtown Pittsburgh sinkhole bus ornaments last year, there’s going to be a new one available for order this year.

Toby Atticus Fraley has rolled out a new design, the “Repaired Sinkhole” ornament, commemorating the downtown sinkhole that swallowed a bus in 2019.

Pittsburghers didn’t have a ton to celebrate in 2020…. EXCEPT the sinkhole was finally repaired in October, nearly a year after it formed and ate a bus. Bring the excitement of a repaired hole

into your home for 2020! #pittsburgh #ornament @kdka @Pittsburgh @DowntownPitt pic.twitter.com/NnvgwcSdeH — toby atticus fraley (@tobyfraley) November 18, 2020

Back in October, the sinkhole was finally repaired and filled in, and 10th Street reopened to traffic.

The ornament sells for $38 dollars and according to Fraley, they will start shipping on December 5.

You can preorder the ornaments on Fraley’s website.