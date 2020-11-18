CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine Announces New 'Targeted Efforts' To Stem Virus Surge
2020 hasn't given us much to celebrate but we can remember the downtown sinkhole this Christmas!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you enjoyed the downtown Pittsburgh sinkhole bus ornaments last year, there’s going to be a new one available for order this year.

Toby Atticus Fraley has rolled out a new design, the “Repaired Sinkhole” ornament, commemorating the downtown sinkhole that swallowed a bus in 2019.

Back in October, the sinkhole was finally repaired and filled in, and 10th Street reopened to traffic.

The ornament sells for $38 dollars and according to Fraley, they will start shipping on December 5.

You can preorder the ornaments on Fraley’s website.

