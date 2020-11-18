By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way inside a South Side home and barricaded himself in the basement while a family was sleeping.

Pittsburgh Police say it all started when they arrived on Zara Street in response to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

They say officers saw a man run away just as police got there, and he allegedly forced his way through the closed front door of a nearby home.

Two adults who lived inside came out and told police a young girl was still asleep upstairs, police say. Officers entered the home, secured the first floor then cleared the second floor, where they say they found the sleeping girl.

Police say she was safely evacuated.

Then officers went back inside and say they found the man, identified as 26-year-old Deonte Donald Kidd, hiding in a small utility room.

He allegedly refused multiple commands to surrender or show his hands. Police say a K-9 was deployed, which is when Kidd allegedly sprayed the dog in the face with laundry stain remover.

After multiple attempts to arrest him, police say he was finally arrested. He was taken to the hospital to have minor injuries evaluated, then was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and taunting a police animal. Police say he also had an outstanding warrant out of Upper St. Clair.

The family was unharmed, police say, but there was no information available on the K-9s condition.

The Zara Street shooting is still under investigation. There’ve been no reports of injuries or property damage so far.