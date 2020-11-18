By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Earlier this week, the Penguins came out with their new reverse retro uniforms.
On Wednesday, owner and Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux was sent a jersey and turned into a model. He was one of the first to receive the new jersey and showed it off in front of his collection of trophies.
“Beautiful,” Lemieux said in a video posted to the Penguins Twitter account.
The uniform is part of the league-wide Reverse Retro series that all 31 NHL teams will feature.
The embodiment of a classic jersey. pic.twitter.com/XJtw3oHWJs
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 18, 2020
The uniforms will feature the diagonal ‘PITTSBURGH’ text for the first time since the 1996-96 season.
RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Penguins Unveil New Reverse Retro Uniforms
The team will announce the schedule for when the uniforms will be worn at a later date.
You must log in to post a comment.