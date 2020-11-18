By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – In September, a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened in McKeesport and can serve hundreds of people in one day.
“People are very concerned and want to get tested and make sure anyone who wants to get tested can do so, regardless of insurance,” said Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen.
The site can administer up to 250 tests in a day and the results will be available within 48 hours.
“This is just a great site because it is wide open, it’s accessible to people by car, also public transit and major public transit line right there,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. by appointment only.
You can schedule a test online at this link.
You must log in to post a comment.