NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — The NFL is placing all teams in intensive protocol starting Saturday to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as the number of cases rises around the country.

Use of masks will be mandatory at all times at team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms.

Meetings must be held either virtually or in the largest indoor space with approval by the league.

Meals have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid players and staff congregating in cafeterias.

Time spent in the locker room also has to be limited.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had one staff member and one player test positive for the virus in recent weeks. Others, including Ben Roethlisberger, were placed in quarantine last week as a safety precaution after close contact with the positive player. However, all were cleared for last weekend’s game.

