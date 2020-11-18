By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (KDKA) — There will be no visitors in Punxsutawney on Groundhog Day in 2021.
Potential coronavirus risks are preventing in-person attendance or guests at the grounds, according to an announcement on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website.
Punxsutawney Phil will still make an appearance on Feb. 2, 2021, and the event will be live-streamed online and broadcasted to media outlets.
“It is very unlikely, but it if it is determined that we can logistically and safety (sic) hold any in-person activities related to Groundhog Day, we will make that information available if developed,” the announcement said.
The Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club formed a committee to monitor the pandemic ahead of Groundhog Day. The committee has been in contact with health officials.
