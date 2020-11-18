Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT wants to know if you would be willing to pay to cross a bridge or drive through a tunnel.
PennDOT wants feedback on new ideas to raise funding.
PennDOT says most of its cash comes from the gas tax, but gas mileage is getting better and fewer miles are being driven so not as much money is coming in.
Among the ideas to increase funding is to toll bridges and tunnels, charge a congestion fee for driving during busty times or charge a fee for how many miles you drive each year.
Feedback will be accepted through mid-December. Click here for more
