HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,339 new cases of Coronavirus and 110 additional deaths.

According to the Health Department, this is a new highest daily increase of cases, beating out numbers from just yesterday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 281,852 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6-12 stood at 9.6%.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,465.

There are 2,608,986 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 11/18/20 at 12:00 am):

• 6,339 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 281,852 total cases statewide

• 9,465 deaths statewide

The state Health Department numbers show there are 30,357 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,232 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 36,589 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,695 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

