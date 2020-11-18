By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is forgiving an estimated $1.8 million in 2021 licensing fees for wineries, breweries and distilleries.

Last month, the liquor control board waived an estimated $27.7 million in licensing fees for businesses hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, like restaurants and bars.

“In late October, at the urging of Governor Wolf, the PLCB waived fees for retail licensees most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including holders of restaurant, retail dispenser, club, catering club, and hotel licenses,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden in a statement.

“We realize that Pennsylvania beverage alcohol producers are also struggling during this public health crisis, so we are extending the waiver of certain fees for wineries, breweries, and distilleries.”

Since wineries, breweries and distilleries often allow on-premise alcohol consumption, the liquor control board says these businesses also suffered because of business shutdowns and coronavirus restrictions.

The board voted 2-1, with board member Mike Negra saying the power to waive fees should instead lie with the state legislature.

Licensees are encouraged to go online for more information on fee waivers.