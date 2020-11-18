By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Board of Directors voted to cancel regular season and championships for winter sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”

The sports that are subject to cancellation are basketball, cross country, indoor track & field, soccer, and swimming. Also subject are women’s sports in volleyball and field hockey. As for men’s sports, football and wrestling are also subject to cancellation.

Last week, the board agreed to proceed with a full regular season and championship for spring sports in 2021.

However, despite voting to cancel PSAC championships for fall sports, league championships for those sports may be permitted to continue if six or more schools choose to participate. If they choose to participate, they must follow NCAA guidelines that were set due to the pandemic.

That same requirement exists for winter sports that have been canceled.