WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Big news coming from the Food and Drug Administration. People who take a now approved rapid at-home test will get the results in 30 minutes or less.

The FDA says this will eliminate the waiting to get results and it will lessen the chance of spreading the virus to others, like healthcare workers.

This all-in-one test kit uses a nasal swab sample. You put the sample in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. There’s a light-up display that lets you know if you’re positive or negative. The test is for those 14-years-old and older.

The FDA says it can also be used at doctors’ offices, hospitals, and urgent care centers. Right now, you can only get the test through a prescription.

The test manufacturer, Lucira Health, based out of California, says before the COVID pandemic, they were busy developing an at-home flu test kit.

At this time, no information has been provided to show just how accurate the test is. The FDA says if you do test positive, stay home and call your doctor.