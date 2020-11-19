Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating after a safe filled with $200,000 worth of cash and valuables was stolen from a Jefferson County business.
Officials say the burglary happened at Dave’s Metal Roofing in Henderson Township on Oct. 26. Police say the unknown individuals forced their way into the business and stole the safe.
There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-4PA-TIPS with any information.
$10,000 REWARD pic.twitter.com/JTk8PYEh23
— Troopers Chewning and Morris (@PSPTroopCPIO) November 19, 2020
