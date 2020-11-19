CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Filed Under:Burglary, Henderson Township, Jefferson County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating after a safe filled with $200,000 worth of cash and valuables was stolen from a Jefferson County business.

Officials say the burglary happened at Dave’s Metal Roofing in Henderson Township on Oct. 26. Police say the unknown individuals forced their way into the business and stole the safe.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-4PA-TIPS with any information.

Comments