PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today’s sunset will occur at 5:00 p.m., it will be the last sunset at or after 5:00 p.m. for just over a month, with the next time being on December 27.

Who is ready for warmer weather? Well, today that is going to happen this afternoon for the nicest part of the warm-up with morning temperatures once again down near 30.

While temperatures are slightly colder than yesterday at this time, wind speeds are down, meaning it actually feels better outside.

Just after 8:00 a.m., temperatures will warm up with winds picking up, as well.

By the afternoon, winds will be well into the teens and temperatures will likely top out near 60 degrees.

Friday will be just as warm as today with highs back in the low 60s.

As the weekend approaches, a cold front will move in from the northwest. It will bring a low rain chance to the area with places along and south of I-70 having the best chance for rain. Temperatures will snap back to the mid-50s for highs with morning lows remaining in the 50s.

Sunday is looking rainy from start to finish.

