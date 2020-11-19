CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Babies at West Penn Hospital are going to infinity and beyond to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of Story Story.

Allegheny Health Network shared photos of babies at West Penn Hospital Thursday.

There were three babies dressed up in crochet costumes of the classic trio — Woody, Buzz and Jessie.

Toy Story was released on Nov. 22, 1995.

“Our hope is that their dreams will take them to infinity & beyond, and they will always know they’ve got a friend in AHN!” the tweet reads.

