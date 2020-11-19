By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Babies at West Penn Hospital are going to infinity and beyond to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of Story Story.
Allegheny Health Network shared photos of babies at West Penn Hospital Thursday.
Our #AHNbabies at West Penn are celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of @toystory! Our hope is that their dreams will take them to infinity & beyond, and they will always know they've got a friend in AHN! How many 90’s babies plan to share this classic with their littles? pic.twitter.com/TAdzM0HFpU
— AHN (@AHNtoday) November 19, 2020
There were three babies dressed up in crochet costumes of the classic trio — Woody, Buzz and Jessie.
Toy Story was released on Nov. 22, 1995.
“Our hope is that their dreams will take them to infinity & beyond, and they will always know they’ve got a friend in AHN!” the tweet reads.
