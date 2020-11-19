CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept.'s Dr. Bogen Issues Stay-At-Home And 'Stop Social Gatherings' Advisory
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 609 new Coronavirus cases Thursday and one additional death.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 492 are confirmed from 2,672 PCR tests. There are 117 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 week to 98 years with a median age of 37 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 20 to Nov. 19.

There have been 1,724 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 419 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 156 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 465. The newest reported death was a patient in their 70s. Their date of death was recorded on Nov. 14.

There have been 22,043 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 246,653 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

