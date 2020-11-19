Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young cancer survivor and her sister turned on the Christmas lights at PPG Place.
The tree at the ice rink, which opens Friday, was lit on Thursday. The honors were done by Nora Misensic and her sister Heidi.
Nora, 5, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when she was 4 months old and went through years of treatment at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
The tree lighting also started the American Cancer Society’s Tribute of Light celebration. It honors cancer patients, their caregivers and families, and those who lost their lives to the disease.
