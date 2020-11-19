CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept.'s Dr. Bogen Issues Stay-At-Home And 'Stop Social Gatherings' Advisory
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The drive lost control of the Jeep, drove into the woods, and the Jeep caught fire.
Filed Under:Hempfield Township, Jeep On Fire, Local TV, Midway-St. Clair VFD, Pittsburgh News, Vehicle Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Jeep drove into the woods and caught fire in Hempfield Township on Wednesday night.

According to the Midway-St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the woods.

Once the Jeep was in the woods, some brush around the vehicle caused it to ignite and catch fire.

Firefighters on the scene were able to extinguish the vehicle by using foam.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

Comments