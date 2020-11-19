Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Jeep drove into the woods and caught fire in Hempfield Township on Wednesday night.
According to the Midway-St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the woods.
Once the Jeep was in the woods, some brush around the vehicle caused it to ignite and catch fire.
Firefighters on the scene were able to extinguish the vehicle by using foam.
No injuries were reported in the accident.
You must log in to post a comment.